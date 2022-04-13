IPL 2022: Watch — Suyash Prabhudessai pulls off a brilliant run out against CSK on debut

The Royal Challengers Bangalore debutant Suyash Prabhudessai made headlines during the game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Prabhudessai showcased his talent both in the field and then with the bat but his efforts went in vain as RCB suffered a defeat in the match.

It was the fourth delivery of the 7th over when Prabhudessai unleashed a brilliant effort and inflicted a runout to send CSK’s Moeen Ali back in the hut.

The left-hander cut a delivery from Glenn Maxwell towards the backward point region and called for a run but a swift Prabhudessai dived to his right, stopped the ball and quickly threw it back to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik who completed the run out as Ali failed to get back into the crease.

He then unveiled another fielding effort. On the final delivery of the 17th over, Robin Uthappa flicked a fuller delivery from Mohammed Siraj but couldn’t find the distance. Prabhudessai covered a good ground running towards his left and grabbed a stunner but the catch went in vain as the right-arm pacer had overstepped and it was called a no-ball.

CSK eventually posted 216/4 in 20 overs after Shivam Dube remained unbeaten at 95 off 46 while Uthappa struck 88 in 50 deliveries.

Later, RCB had a disappointing start to the proceedings as they were reduced to 50/4 before Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed joined hands and stitched a partnership of 60 runs for the fifth wicket.

Prabhudessai was eventually dismissed for a quick-fire 34 off 18. The Bangalore team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Dinesh Karthik who was holding the fort at one end ran out of partners at the other end. He scored a 14-ball 34 before getting out as RCB was restricted to 193/7 to lose the match by 23 runs.

