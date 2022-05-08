Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to shrug off their recent losses and march forward in the playoffs race when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 5, May 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

While Royal Challenger Bangalore are coming off a gripping win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Hyderabad lost their last game against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring battle.

In their previous encounter against DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad could not stop the carnage wreaked by David Warner and Rovman Powell, leading DC to register a mammoth score of 207 runs. Except for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, every bowler turned out to be costly. In reply, the opening pair of SRH did not perform well. While, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran tried to get their franchise to the finishing line, they fell 21 runs short.

On the other hand, the RCB confidently beat the Yellow Army by 13 runs in their last encounter. Batting first they put up 173 on the scoreboard. Skipper Faf Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror batted well. But it was Harshal Patel who stole the show, picking up 3 important wickets in his spell.

Weather Report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon. There is no chance of rain during this SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 25km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 65-78 percent during the match.

Possible Playing XI:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 09:22:31 IST

