IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both the teams will be looking to get back to their winning ways with this encounter starting 7.30 pm. While CSK seeks to keep its playoff hopes alive, SRH is looking to cement a place in the top four.

In their last match, Hyderabad got defeated by the Gujarat Titans in a last-over thriller. Their bowling unit, except for the rising talent Umran Malik, failed to make any impact. Marco Jansen turned out to be expensive after getting smashed four maximums in the final over.

Chennai Super Kings suffered a heart-breaking loss in their last outing as well. losing to Punjab Kings by 11 runs. Even MS Dhoni could not finish off the game while chasing down 188 runs. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a 39-ball 78, while other batters couldn’t stay long on the crease.

This is the second time when the two sides are facing each other in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The previous clash was quite one-sided for the Hyderabad unit. Chennai Super Kings failed to produce a challenging target in front of the Williamson-led brigade, leading SRH to snatch a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

Weather Report:

Pune weather is expected to be clear on Sunday. There is no chance of rain during this SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings encounter. The wind speed is expected to be around 18km/h on matchday, while the temperatures could range from 26 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 32-69 percent.

Possible playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Sean Abbott, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner/Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.