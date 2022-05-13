IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar confident of seeing MS Dhoni return next season

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has ruled out the possibility of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's retirement after IPL 2022.

Gavaskar said Dhoni's performances in IPL 2022 show he is still keen about the game and he is confident that the former India captain will return next season.

“Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is very keen, still enthusiastic about the game,” Gavaskar told Star Sports after CSK was knocked out of the playoffs race by Mumbai Indians after a five-wicket defeat on Thursday.

Dhoni was CSK's top-scorer on Thursday with an unbeaten 36 as he held up one end without much support as wickets kept tumbling in quick succession from the other end. CSK were bundled out for 97, their second-lowest total in the IPL history.

"On the field, it was quite telling today. He was running from one end to the other end, which means he was keen. He senses an opportunity when those 2 or 3 early wickets fell. We have seen him doing this very regularly.

"Which means 'definitely not'. Yes (he will continue), that is exactly what he said when he was asked about it (in 2020)," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar was referring to Dhoni's popular one-liner 'definitely not' when he was asked after CSK's last match in IPL 202o whether he would consider retiring from the IPL.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey [next year], whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that's a different thing," Dhoni had said.

Dhoni has scored 199 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of over 130.

CSK were the second team to be eliminated from the playoffs race as the four-time champions joined five-time champions MI, who are at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 12 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.