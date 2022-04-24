Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: 'SRH's bowling has been great to watch', Twitter reacts to Sunrisers Hyderabad's big win over RCB

IPL 2022: 'SRH's bowling has been great to watch', Twitter reacts to Sunrisers Hyderabad's big win over RCB

  • April 24th, 2022
Virat Kohli's miserable IPL continued on Saturday when he was dismissed for a second successive golden duck as his Royal Challengers Bangalore were skittled for just 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad who strolled to a nine-wicket win.

Kohli, who also fell to a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, came to the crease in the second over after South African pace bowler Marco Jansen bowled Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis for five.

Kohli pushed hard at a ball angled across him by the left-arm quick, and edged to Aiden Markram at second slip, who pouched a comfortable catch.

Three balls later, the same Jansen-Markram combination accounted for opener Anuj Rawat to leave Bangalore reeling at 8-3. Jansen finished with 3-25 from his four overs.

Bangalore were unable to recover and kept losing wickets to go down to the lowest total of this season in 16.1 overs. It was the sixth-lowest total ever in the IPL.

Hyderabad romped home with 12 overs to spare and move second in the 10-team table led by Gujarat Titans who beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in the first match of the day.

Here's how Twitter reacted to RCB's dismal loss against Hyderabad.

Kohli's poor form was also discussed on the social media platform.

With AFP inputs

