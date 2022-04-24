IPL 2022: 'SRH's bowling has been great to watch', Twitter reacts to Sunrisers Hyderabad's big win over RCB

Virat Kohli's miserable IPL continued on Saturday when he was dismissed for a second successive golden duck as his Royal Challengers Bangalore were skittled for just 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad who strolled to a nine-wicket win.

Kohli, who also fell to a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, came to the crease in the second over after South African pace bowler Marco Jansen bowled Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis for five.

Kohli pushed hard at a ball angled across him by the left-arm quick, and edged to Aiden Markram at second slip, who pouched a comfortable catch.

Three balls later, the same Jansen-Markram combination accounted for opener Anuj Rawat to leave Bangalore reeling at 8-3. Jansen finished with 3-25 from his four overs.

Bangalore were unable to recover and kept losing wickets to go down to the lowest total of this season in 16.1 overs. It was the sixth-lowest total ever in the IPL.

Hyderabad romped home with 12 overs to spare and move second in the 10-team table led by Gujarat Titans who beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs in the first match of the day.

Here's how Twitter reacted to RCB's dismal loss against Hyderabad.

A 5 game winning streak is fantastic and @sunrisers, especially the bowling, have been great to watch. Their turnaround has been one of the stories of the tournament. They have the most varied pace attack and, difficult to imagine, have only lost 11 wickets in the last 5 games — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2022

The #SRH bowling lineup came to the party tonight and #RCB batters had no answers! Top effort from @Natarajan_91, Jansen and @Suchithj27. But this RCB side sure has the team to bounce back from this loss, think they will just treat it as an off day.#SRHvsRCB #IPL2022 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 23, 2022

Massive defeat for #RCb inevitable after such a disastrous batting performance. Still well placed in points table, but Net Run Rate takes a knocking. 5 straight wins makes SRH case for place in play-offs strong. Key to success Terrific pace attack handled superbly by Williamson — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2022

Kohli's poor form was also discussed on the social media platform.

Virat Kohli has played 511 innings for 🇮🇳 and has never scored two or more consecutive golden ducks. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) April 23, 2022

Shucks, another first ball duck for #Kohli. From a lean patch it’s turned into a horror run — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2022

With AFP inputs

