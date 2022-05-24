IPL 2022: Spin to win as Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga locked in battle to claim Purple Cap

With the nature of pitches changing, teams are now resorting to more spin, especially in the middle phase. The bowlers who are dominating the wicket-taking charts are spinners as the battle to wrestle the purple cap heats up. Currently, it is a two-horse race with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal battling it out.

Both these sides are in the playoffs and can have a maximum of three more matches to emerge as the winner. As things stand right now, Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the charts with 26 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 16.63. He has conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.67.

It has been a sensational season for Chahal and as per the bowler, the environment in the camp has made him focus on his game and execute his plans with perfection. “I know it’s just the first season here (at Royals) for me, but it feels like I’ve been playing here for many years. I’m really relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to the people here, who take really good care of me …it has really made me connect with the franchise at a different level,” he said on the eve of the first qualifier against the Gujarat Titans.

Coming a close second is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga. The franchise splurged big on the Sri Lankan and he has not disappointed. Always amongst the wickets, he has given Faf du Plessis the control of penetration needed in the middle overs. In 14 games, he has picked up 24 wickets and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.38.

Kagiso Rabada, who will no longer feature in this season’s IPL, comes in third with 23 wickets in 13 matches. He was brilliant, especially in the death overs, but unfortunately, Punjab Kings could not make it to the playoffs.

