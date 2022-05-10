IPL 2022: 'Spent 2-3 days in towel', Rovman Powell's hilarious revelation on arrival in India

Delhi Capitals middle-order batsman Rovman Powell has managed to impress spectators with his hard-hitting skills. The right-hander was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by the side at the Indian Premier League mega auction this year. However, the start of his journey with DC was far from ideal.

The hard-hitting Jamaican batter shared a small story about his unbelievable start with the Delhi-based franchise. In the team's podcast, Powell revealed that he had to spend about 2 to 3 days in a towel after landing in Mumbai.

“When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags,” Powell said on the Capitals podcast, adding that he only had his hand luggage with him when he left the airport. He further mentioned that he did not have any extra clothes with him so he had to spend two-three days in a towel in his hotel room.

Watch the video here:

Sharing his views on his cricketing journey, the Jamaican hitter asserted that if cricket had not worked out for him, then he would have been a soldier.

In the ongoing IPL, Powell, who aims to hit the longest six in the tournament's history, has been doing a stellar job and has played some crucial knocks so far. In this season, the right-handed batter has scored 205 runs for the Capitals with an impressive strike rate of over 161.

Speaking about how the Delhi-based franchise has "accepted" his style of batting, Powell states that the team "feels like home". It was very important for him to come down to India and feel comfortable, the 28-year-old cricketer stated. The Jamaican batsman said that the Delhi Capitals have accepted him as a part of their family and he really feels at home here. He also added that being comfortable in an environment can easily help anyone put up their best performance.

While speaking about DC skipper Rishabh Pant, Powell said that he is someone people look up to in the Caribbean because he is a good player.

Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals on 11 May next.

