IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer's struggles against leg-spin continue with dismissal off Murugan Ashwin's bowling

Shreyas Iyer's struggles with leg-spin continued as he was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin for a lowly 6 during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) return fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The KKR captain had got off to promising starts in the last two fixtures, scoring 42 and 34 respectively, but endured an off day on Monday as he was dismissed for an eight-ball six, his first single-digit score of the season, collecting just one boundary in his short stay at the crease.

Ashwin produced a sharp delivery to get rid of KKR's leading run-scorer this season, pitching the ball between off and middle along good length and producing enough turn to get the outside edge as Iyer leaned forward to defend.

Iyer has had a tough time against wrist spinners this season, his average against this category of bowlers reading a measly six (36 runs, six dismissals), with a strike rate hovering around the 100 mark. Of the six dismissals to wrist spinners this season, two of them have been to chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who used the wrong 'un to good effect on both occasions as he got him stumped the first time, and caught-behind the next.

Shreyas Iyer against wrist spin in IPL 2022: Runs - 36

Balls - 36

Wicket - 6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2022

Iyer was also part of Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick in the dramatic high-scoring contest against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, the leg-spinner trapping him leg-before for 85 in the game-changing 17th over.

Shreyas vs Wrist spin in IPL over the years: 2015: 2 wkt, SR 165 2017: 0 wkt, SR 130 2018: 1 wkt, SR 160 2019: 6 wkt, SR 131 2020: 4 wkt, SR 105 2021: 1 wkt, SR 117 2022: 6* wkt, SR 103 An issue he's been struggling with for the past many years, Iyer gets out to wristspin again — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) May 9, 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS) are the other wrist spinners to have dismissed the KKR skipper this season before Ashwin today.

Kolkata had got off to a terrific start after being put in to bat by Mumbai, courtesy Venkatesh Iyer's attacking 43 inside the powerplay along with an equally useful contribution from No 3 Nitish Rana.

Iyer's dismissal, however, marked the beginning of a gradual slide before a terrific slog overs spell from Jasprit Bumrah restricted them to 165/9 about 20-25 runs short of what they would've originally hoped.

The Knight Riders have had a poor recent run, losing four of their last five games, and a defeat against MI on Monday will officially put an end to their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

