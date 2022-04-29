IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer joins unwanted list as KKR suffer another defeat

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are on the backfoot in IPL 2022. The team suffered fifth defeat on the trot on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium after Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 147 runs with one over to spare. This was also KKR's sixth loss in 9 matches that they have played so far.

With this loss against DC, Iyer has now joined an unwanted list. This is not the first instance where KKR have faced a disappointing run.

In the 2009 edition of the IPL, the Kolkata franchise lost 9 consecutive matches under the leadership of Brendon McCullum while they suffered six consecutive defeats during the IPL 2019 under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik.

Talking about the game, Kolkata didn't really have a great start to the proceedings and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced 83/6. But it was Nitish Rana who provided some resistance as he along with Rinku Singh compiled a stand of 62 runs for the seventh wicket.

Rana went on to notch up a fifty. For DC, it was Kuldeep Yadav who returned with figures of 4/14 in 3 overs while Mustafizur Rahman bagged a three-for.

Later in the chase, Capitals too lost a couple of early wickets but David Warner and Lalit Yadav steadied the ship for the side with a 65-run partnership for the third wicket before Warner eventually departed for 42 off 26. The left-hander's dismissal was followed by a few more wickets in quick succession and Delhi were 113/6 at the end of 15 overs.

But Rovamn Powell had some other plans as he took on the KKR bowling attack and hammered an unbeaten 16-ball 33 which included three maximums and one four as DC clinched a win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.