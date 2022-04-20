IPL 2022: Should Virat Kohli open the batting? And other burning questions from RCB vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rode on the performances of Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and jump to 10 points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, level with that of the table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT). The match took several unpredictable twists and turns after RCB started off on the backfoot in the very first over. Here we dissect the game with a few burning questions.

Why are RCB sticking to their failing top-order template?

Anuj Rawat was backed to open the batting alongside du Plessis this IPL with the idea that he would go hard in the powerplay overs while du Plessis played himself in. So far, after seven matches, that template is clearly not working. Rawat has scored 129 runs at an average of 18.4 and a strike-rate of 111.2, but more importantly, 50 per cent of the deliveries that he has faced have been dot balls.

Rawat's failure and tendency to play out too many dots have affected RCB's approach in the first half of the innings where they have the lowest scoring rate among all teams. With Virat Kohli not firing and du Plessis' form swinging back and forth, RCB really need an aggressor in the top three.

It is bizarre that RCB are banking on the same template despite multiple failures. The fact that they have the best scoring rate in the last 10 overs — a testimony to how good Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have been — and the worst in the first 10 implies RCB are relying too much on their lower middle-order for returns.

Why Virat Kohli should open the innings

Simply put, Virat Kohli has a really good record when opening the batting in T20s. In 70 innings, he has made over 3,000 runs while averaging 43.25 and striking at a rate of 137.69. The clarity he has at the top of the order has often helped Kohli with the former RCB skipper willingly taking up the role last year. When opening the batting in the IPL, Kohli has a strike-rate of over 135 in the powerplay overs but when batting at No 3, it drops to 106.1, probably a result of the early wicket that brings him to the crease.

The only issue with the Faf-Kohli combination could be the challenge vs spin early on in the innings. Onus here will be on Kohli to take the spinners on and not allow the teams to dominate with spin in the powerplay overs. RCB can then also experiment with left-hander Mahipal Lomror, who did a fine job for Rajasthan Royals last year in the middle-order and had success for his state side Rajasthan in the domestic season too.

Why LSG failed to use Bishnoi well enough

A crucial point in the RCB innings was when Lucknow Super Giants went for Marcus Stoinis in the eighth over with RCB tottering at 65/4. 14 runs came off the over and Shahbaz and du Plessis started off what would go on to become a crucial stand in the context of the match. Not using Ravi Bishnoi, who is excellent against left-handers, at that point with Shahbaz new to the crease was a mistake by LSG.

The thinking was to probably save one over of Bishnoi to Karthik, who has a terrible record against leg-spinners in the IPL since 2020 (7 dismissals in 37 balls and an average of 3.6).

But in the 17th over, with Bishnoi having an over left and Karthik on strike for the first ball, Rahul went for Avesh Khan and then gave Bishnoi the next over when du Plessis was due to be on strike. The South African played out every ball of the Bishnoi over and Karthik did not have to face the leg-spinner.

Do RCB trust Wanindu Hasaranga?

It's a question that is increasingly becoming relevant with each passing game. Hasaranga has gone at a rate of over 10 runs per over in each of the last three matches in the season and hasn't even completed his quota of overs in two of those three games.

The Sri Lankan was bought for a whopping price of INR 10.75 crores in this IPL auction, but RCB somehow do not seem to trust him with bat or ball. He has batted just twice in the season so far despite him showing remarkable abilities for Sri Lanka across formats.

With the ball, RCB did not bring him on until the 10th over of the innings and he never completed his quota of overs. With teams increasingly looking to target him, RCB need to be smarter in using the Sri Lankan spinner as the bait. Perhaps they could take cues from how Rajasthan Royals have used their former leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

How good is RCB's bowling attack this season

On paper, RCB have the perfect concoction of bowling resources for every phase and situation. They have Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to come to the party but is a good bowler with the new ball, and Josh Hazlewood in the powerplay overs to look for wickets upfront. Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz — spinners who turn the ball in different directions — are part-timers that can be used for specific matchups in the same phase.

In the middle overs, Harshal Patel has an incredible record this year, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at a rate of just 5.43. Hasaranga and Shahbaz also add spin variety in this phase with Hazlewood or Siraj capable of bowling hard lengths at spin hitters. In the death overs, they have Siraj and Harshal, who are capable of nailing yorkers and mixing up pace respectively with Hasaranga capable of being the mystery spinner to tackle pace hitters.

So far, this role clarity in the bowling department, in particular, has worked brilliantly in favour of RCB as can be seen from their position in the points table.

