IPL 2022: Should Rajasthan Royals worry about Trent Boult? Burning questions from RR vs DC clash

Delhi Capitals thumped Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets to push for a top four spot and take their Net Run Rate to a pretty good +0.210. Driven by half-centuries from the Australian duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Delhi were clinical in a run chase of 161. Should they have been chasing more? What helped Delhi restrict Rajasthan to this total? We raise a few burning questions from the game:

Why RR messed up with the Ashwin-Padikkal combo

With Jos Buttler giving an easy catch to mid-on off Chetan Sakariya, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dealt with an early blow in the game. Shimron Hetmyer's absence and the usual imbalance in the line-up meant that RR once again had an issue of not enough batting depth. Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer (when he plays) are designated finishers and Rassie van der Dussen (when he plays) and Devdutt Padikkal are the anchors. This means that RR have no stable option at No 3 when an early wicket falls.

They have filled this gap with Ashwin through the season and last night, unlike before, Ashwin batted quite longer than he usually does. With Padikkal also joining in, the duo batted out 68 balls between them, scoring 98 runs. Although not entirely bad, what the partnership and the pair did was deny the likes of Sanju Samson and Rassie van der Dussen enough time in the middle.

Samson walked in to bat with six overs remaining and van der Dussen, clearly not a finisher, with less than three overs remaining. RR's eventual total of 160 was well below par too. Ashwin's fifty was arguably decent, with Padikkal definitely doing his bit to up the ante, and while all wasn't bad with the partnership, could RR have pushed DC more if van der Dussen and Samson had more time in the middle?

How good has Sakariya been in stepping up in key games?

Sakariya has played only three matches this IPL season, but in two of these, he has made a good impact at the top in the powerplay. Sakariya picked up Aaron Finch early in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and here, against Buttler, he set the Englishman up with one that straightened off the deck and then curved another one back into him.

Delhi Capitals have taken just 14 wickets in the first six overs in IPL 2022 with an economy rate of 7.50. While the economy rate has been good, the wicket tally is the second-worst in the season. With an economy rate of less than six runs per over this year in the powerplay, Sakariya has been useful upfront with the ball with a small sample size. But given his ability to take wickets in the powerplay, it is good if DC can persist with Sakariya in the XI.

Why Delhi Capitals need more from Axar Patel

Axar Patel has taken just four wickets in 11 innings in IPL 2022 at an average of 70.2 and an economy rate of 7.81. In 2020 and 2021 editions of the IPL, Axar had taken 9 and 15 wickets respectively, which isn't a lot, but his economy rate was below seven runs per over unlike this year.

No bowler to bowl more than 25 overs in IPL 2022 has a worse average that that of Axar. His rate of taking wickets is also the second-worst in the year. The spinner hasn't quite been effective, especially through the middle overs where he has gone at an economy rate of 7.74. Kuldeep Yadav's decent season has helped Delhi through the middle overs, but his threat has been negated with Axar not being able to maintain a leash on the scoring rate.

Delhi have the third-worst economy rate in the middle overs and also has an average edging close to 30 in this phase, when on paper the spin duo should have been more effective for Delhi Capitals.

What does Mitchell Marsh add at No 3?

Warner and Marsh put on 144 runs for the second wicket to put Delhi Capitals in the driving seat in the run chase. The Australian duo was mighty effective in the T20 World Cup too, making partnerships of 124, 51 and 92 against West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand respectively. The last of them, which came in the final, was pivotal to putting Australia on top in the run chase of 173.

Marsh has been especially good at No 3 for Australia in the past year. In 14 matches at No 3 for Australia since 2021, Marsh has compiled 549 runs at an average of 45.75 and a strike-rate of 132.92. It's good to bear in mind that a lot of these came on the sluggish wickets in West Indies and Bangladesh, justifying that strike-rate.

With Warner at the top and Marsh at No 3 with Rishabh Pant to follow, Delhi have three solid players (ignoring Shaw who is injured) in the top three who complement each other well. While Warner and Pant are excellent against spin, Marsh is brutal against pace, and less effective against spin.

In all T20s since 2020, Marsh has a strike-rate of 118.04 against spin (average 27.3) and a strike-rate of 149.42 against pace (average 49.7). This makes him a great value-add at No 3, especially if he's surrounded by spin hitters, which he is at Delhi Capitals.

Why Trent Boult's form is worrying RR

Trent Boult took seven wickets in his first four matches of IPL 2022, but has struggled since, taking just three wickets in seven matches. The left-arm quick went at an economy rate of just 7.25 in the first four matches and took a wicket every 14 balls on an average. Since then, though, his numbers have taken a major toss.

In 26 overs in the next seven matches, Boult has just three wickets, clocking an economy rate of 9.0 and taking a wicket once every 52 balls on an average. While Boult has continued to maintain his record in the powerplay overs, his economy rate in the last 10 overs in these seven matches is over 12 runs per over.

With Rajasthan Royals banking on him as the attack leader, Boult needs to step up big time, especially as the team aims to seal spot in the top four, if not the top two of the points table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.