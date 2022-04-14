IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Suresh Raina to become highest run-getter against Mumbai Indians

Shikhar Dhawan has become the highest run-getter against Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hand batter overcame Suresh Raina’s record against MI in last night’s match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Dhawan smashed 70 off 50 in the last game, including five boundaries and three maximums. The southpaw sustained a 97-run partnership for the first wicket with PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Presently, Dhawan has 871 runs in 27 matches against MI. The Punjab Kings opener has scored against Mumbai at a strike rate of 127.71 and an average of 39.59. Former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina is at the second spot with 824 runs against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Dhawan remains the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 5,981 runs to his name. The left-handed batter is just 19 runs short of achieving the milestone of 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli dominates the top spot, with 6,390 runs in the series.

Dhawan also has two tons and 45 half-centuries to his name. The opener has a strike rate of 126.85 in the tournament. He has also smashed 673 fours and 130 sixes in 197 matches of the IPL till date and leads the list in terms of all-time four hitters.

Last night’s match proved to be great for Dhawan as the southpaw, along with Agarwal, led his team to post a score of 198 on the scoreboard.

Mumbai Indians began well when they stepped on to chase the target, but both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed early. While Dewald Brevis did attempt to turn MI’s fortunes around, and smashed Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes in an over, the team ultimately fell short of 12 runs and remained at 186/9 at the end of 20 overs.

This outing marked the fifth consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians. The side remains winless at the bottom of the points table.

