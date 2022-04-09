IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan creates history, becomes 1st Indian to hit 1,000 fours in T20 cricket

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings in a thrilling match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rahul Tewatia hit two consecutive sixes with 12 needed off 2 balls to pull off a scintillating win over Punjab Kings as they chased down 190. While the match saw Tewatia pull off a Tewatia, there was another milestone achieved by a veteran batter.

Shikhar Dhawan made history by becoming the first Indian batter to hit 1,000 fours in T20s. Prior to the match, Dhawan had hit 997 fours, he needed 3 to get to the milestone. He hit four fours in the innings and crossed that 1,000 mark in the fifth over.

The first two fours were edgy and streaky as he got a inside edges on both which flew inches wide of the stumps. The third one, the 1,000th, came off the middle, as he lofted one off Lockie Ferguson over mid off. The next one came in the very next ball as he thumped one through covers of the Kiwi pacer for another boundary.

Dhawan got out for 35 off 30 balls as he was undone by a googly from Rashid Khan and edged it to the keeper.

Dhawan is currently the fifth highest in the list of most fours hit in T20s. The record for most fours is currently held by the legendary Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss has hit 1,132 fours so far in T20s. Gayle is followed by England's Alex Hales, who's hit 1,054 fours. The next in the list is David Warner who's hit 1,005 while his Australian teammate Aaron Finch has hit 1,004 fours. Dhawan is in the fifth position at 1,001.

Dhawan is currently the second-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5,911 runs from 195 innings at 34.77. He's hit 668 fours in the league. Overall in T20s, he's scored 8,902 runs from 304 innings at 32.48. He's hit 203 sixes as well in the format.

