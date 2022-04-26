IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan becomes second batter after Virat Kohli to register 6,000 runs in IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan achieved a new milestone in his career by becoming the second batsman to reach 6,000 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before him, only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli had achieved this feat.

Dhawan reached this milestone while playing against Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Dhawan scripted history in the second over of the game. He hit a single off Maheesh Theekshana’s delivery.

The 36-year-old left-handed batsman currently has 45 fifties, to his name along with two centuries in 200 matches.

So far, Dhawan has been part of five IPL franchises in his successful career including Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians.

If we look at the elite list, Kohli stands first with 6,402 runs in 215 matches with a strike rate of 129.81 and an average of 36.58. He has successfully scored 42 fifties and five 100s to his name. The third on the list is Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma. He has scored 5,764 runs in 221 matches so far at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 130.29. His records further include 40 fifties and one century.

DC opener David Warner comes fourth on the list, with 5,668 runs in just 155 matches at an average of 41.99 and strike rate of 140.57. He has four centuries and 53 fifties to his name. While former CSK batter Suresh Raina stands fifth with 5,528 runs in 205 matches with a strike rate of 136.73 at an average of 32.51. He has made 39 fifties and one hundred so far in the tournament.

