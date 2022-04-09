IPL 2022: Sharjah storm and other memorable finishing acts by Rahul Tewatia

Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia achieved a unique feat on Friday in Mumbai after he struck two consecutive sixes on the final two deliveries against Punjab Kings and won the match for his side. He became just the fourth player in T20s to win a match for his team with two sixes needed off the last two balls.

Only the fourth time in all T20 cricket, a team needed to hit two sixes to win off the last two balls and managed to do it! Rahul Tewatia 🙇🙇🙇#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/TRFNbwsopW — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 9, 2022

The left-handed batter was at 1 off 1 when he came on strike and was up against Odean Smith on the penultimate delivery of the last over with the Titans needing 12 off two balls.

Smith bowled this fifth ball in the slot and Tewatia swung the bat to send the ball out of the park over the deep mid-wicket region and brought down the equation to 6 needed in one ball.

The right-arm bowler then pulled the length back a bit on the final ball that was going away from the batter but Tewatia had already shuffled across and hammered the ball for another maximum over cow corner and took the Titans over the line leaving everyone including skipper Hardik Pandya in total surprise.

Earlier, the Gujarat-based franchise were handed a target of 190 runs in 20 overs. Opener Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took the onus on themselves and stitched a 101-run stand for the second wicket before Sudharsan departed for 35 off 30.

But Gill continued the momentum and went on to score 96 in just 59 balls before he was eventually dismissed in the 19th over.

Later, Tewatia got into the act and certainly snatched a win from the jaws of defeat for his team.

But this is not the first time when the left-hander has done something of that sort. Tewatia has been known for his power-hitting in the past. Let’s now take a look at some of his knocks where he has been instrumental in winning the matches for his sides with the bat.

53 off 31 balls, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Sharjah

It was during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League when Rahul Tewatia absolutely demolished the Kings XI Punjab bowling lineup and especially Sheldon Cottrell.

Punjab had posted a mammoth 223/2 after riding on a ton from Mayank Agarwal. Rajasthan Royals on the other side, too looked good during the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals before Tewatia wrote a different script of redemption.

The left-hander had struggled a bit and was at 17 off 23 till the 17th over before Cottrell was handed the ball by the Kings XI (Now Punjab Kings) skipper once again with RR needing 51 off the final three overs.

But what transpired next was a treat for any cricket fan. Tewatia smoked the first four balls for four sixes on the trot and then hammered the final ball of the 18th over for another maximum bringing down the equation to 21 needed off the final two overs.

Later, Mohammed Shami who came into bowl the penultimate over removed Robin Uthappa on the very first ball but was hit for two consecutive sixes by Jofra Archer who followed it with a single on the fourth ball and gave strike back to Tewatia. The left-handed batter without wasting any time smashed one more six before eventually getting out for 53 off 31, a knock that included 7 sixes.

RR needed two runs in the final over and Tom Curran wrapped up the game for his side with a boundary on the third ball. The Royals clinched a victory by 4 wickets with three balls to spare.

45 not out off 28 balls, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2020 in Dubai

The Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to put on 158/4 in 20 overs on the board after Manish Pandey notched up a fifty during the IPL 2020 fixture in Dubai. The Rajasthan Royals side, on the other hand, lost early wickets in the chase and were reduced to 78/5 when Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag joined hands and steadied the ship for the side.

The two batters chipped in with an unbeaten stand of 85 runs for the sixth wicket. While Parag remained unbeaten at 42 off 26, Tewatia returned not out at a 28-ball 45 to see the side home.

40 not out off 24 balls, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 in Mumbai

The Gujarat Titans began their IPL journey with a five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai last month.

Chasing 159, the Titans were in a spot of bother after losing a couple of wickets at crucial junctures and were 78/4 when Rahul Tewatia and David Miller played the rescue act.

The two left-handed batters scored 60 runs for the fifth wicket before Miller eventually departed for 30 off 21.

But Tewatia held the fort at one end and took the side over the line along with Abhinav Manohar. Tewatia scored 40* off 24 which included five fours and a couple of maximums, while Manohar remained not out at 15 in 7 deliveries. They won by five wickets eventually.

46 off 25 balls, Andhra vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021

Rahul Tewatia unveiled another brilliant display of batting while playing for his domestic side Haryana against Andhra in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture in November last year in Vadodara. Andhra had put 179/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of a ton from Ashwin Hebbar.

Later, Haryana had a decent start despite an early blow after Harshal Patel and Himanshu Rana put a 73-run stand for the second wicket. But the side then lost wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 92/4 in the 11th over before Tewatia and Shivam Chauhan took up the responsibility.

The two batters steadied the ship for the side and put on a partnership of 88* for the fifth wicket and took the side home.

While Tewatia scored 46 of just 25 balls, including seven fours and a six, Chauhan struck a 27-ball 45*.

