IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League has turned out to be quite competitive so far. We have already entered the final phase of the tournament and still, no team has secured their place in the top-four spots so far.

While Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated, Chennai Super Kings will need to win all of their remaining matches to grab one of the playoff spots. The situation for the Kolkata Knight Riders is somewhat the same as the Super Kings. Losing a single match can break their playoff dream for this year.

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.

Considering the form of the other teams, the battle for the playoffs will be a treat for spectators. In the current scenario, six teams- Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals- will compete for three spots. But it will not be easy for them to knock out others as the net run rate can play a key role in qualification.

IPL 2022 schedule:

2 May- Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

3 May- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings- Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

4 May- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings- Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune- 7:30 PM

5 May- Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

6 May- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

7 May- Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

7 May- Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune- 7:30 PM

8 May- SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 3:30 PM

8 May- Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals- Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 PM

