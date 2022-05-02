IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway script partnership record for CSK in SRH victory

Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways on Sunday (1 May) and the 13-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad was scripted with the help of openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Conway (85 not out off 55) stitched together a 182-run opening stand, pushing Chennai to an unassailable total of 202/2 batting first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The duo set numerous records in the process with 182 runs now being the highest partnership for any wicket for CSK. They surpassed the 181-run partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis that came in 2020.

Here is a list of the highest partnerships for any wicket for CSK in IPL:

182 — Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway vs SRH for 1st wicket (2022)

181* — Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis vs PBKS for 1st wicket (2020)

165 — Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube vs RCB for 3rd wicket (2022)

159 — Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay vs RCB for 1st wicket (2011)

It was also the fourth-highest stand for the opening wicket in IPL.

The top three are:

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner: 185 vs RCB

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn: 184* vs GL

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal: 183 vs RR

Meanwhile, the victory over SRH helped CSK to move level on points with KKR with six points but they continue to be at the ninth spot. Dhoni captained CSK for the first time in the 2022 edition on Sunday and spoke about what made him take back the role from Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni said that added responsibility affected Jadeja's mind.

"I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he'd take his own decisions and responsibility for them.

"Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances," Dhoni said.

