IPL 2022: RR's Sanju Samson breaks Shane Watson's long-standing sixes record

Sanju Samson hammered five sixes on his way to a blistering 55 off 27 balls as his team Rajasthan Royals opened their IPL 2022 campaign on a winning note.

RR posted 210/6 on the back of Samson's pyrotechnics and eventually won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs.

Those five sixes also helped Samson to overhaul a long-standing Shane Watson record for hitting most sixes for Rajasthan over the years.

Former Australia all-rounder Watson smashed 109 sixes in his 78 appearances for the Royals. Samson now has 110 sixes from his 94 matches for the franchise. Samson broke Watson's record in the 16th over of the match against SRH when smashed Washington Sundar for a maximum over midwicket to bring up his fifty.

Third, on the list is Jos Buttler who has hit 67 sixes from 42 matches.

Samson was declared the Player of the Match last night for his half-century. At the presentation ceremony, the batter said he is hoping to spend a lot of time in the middle this season.

“No long term goals, just want to win as much as possible and contribute to team’s victory. Working on my fitness, game awareness, understanding of conditions, and choosing my scoring options. Not rushing. I would like to spend a lot of time in the middle knowing I can catch up anytime,” explained Sanju Samson.

On RR's perfect execution of the plans in the 2022 IPL auctions and on the pitch, Samson said: “Yes, I had some say. Having a leader like Sanga, gave me a final option. Luckily everyone, a lot of cricketing brains have worked together to get a good squad. I think every season we come with great dreams, it’s a franchise that takes good care of us. Our owners trust us, give us space. One game at a time.”

RR will next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians on 2 April.

