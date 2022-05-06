IPL 2022: RR's Prasidh Krishna recalls hilarious reaction after meeting Lasith Malinga for first time; watch

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna has impressed fans with his performance in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The pacer scalped three wickets and gave a maiden over in the match against Delhi Capitals recently.

One of the major reasons for the improvement in the pacer's performance is the presence of former Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga. The IPL legend, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league, has joined the Royals as a fast-bowling mentor.

Taking to their social media account, the official handle of RR recently shared a short trailer of the fourth episode of the Royals Podcast. In the clip, Krishna is seen sharing an entertaining story about what happened when he met the Sri Lankan star player for the first time. The pacer's story about his reaction after meeting Malinga left everyone in splits.

“(After) The first meeting I had with Lasith. The next thing I told Karun and Devdutt, that ‘I am going to marry this guy’, Krishna says while others can be heard laughing loud. He further adds that Malinga is a very interesting guy, while the promo fades to black.

Watch the video here:

Prasidh Krishna was bought by RR for Rs 10 crore in the mega auction this year. He has picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches with an average of 26.41 and economy rate of 7.92 in this season.

The pacer from Bangalore, along with RR bowlers Trent Boult and Kuldeep Sen, has performed well in the powerplay overs this season. He has also bowled magnificently in the death overs as well.

Currently, inaugural edition winners RR are third on the point tally with 12 points from 10 games. The Sanju Samson-led side will next lock horns with Punjab Kings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 7 May, Saturday.

