IPL 2022: RR's Obed McCoy does 'Pushpa' celebration after taking maiden IPL wicket; watch video

West Indies bowler Obed McCoy was making his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals and the task was cut out for him when he was asked to bowl the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs to win. With his variations and skill-sets, he set his team up as Rajasthan Royals clinched the match by 7 runs.

Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav were the favourites to win the match for Kolkata Knight Riders – but McCoy with a slower ball got Jackson caught at short fine leg. He then followed it up with another slower ball to castle Umesh Yadav and win the match for his side.

"I am feeling good, this is my first game since last year, I had come under pressure, feeling good, it was just about getting over the nerves and going hard," McCoy said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

When he dismissed Sheldon Jackson, he pulled out the iconic celebration from the Allu Arjun film, Pushpa: The Rise and the clipping of his move went viral.

Earlier in the day, a magical spell from Yuzvendra Chahal, that included a hat-trick, changed the complexion of the match completely.

Powered by fifties from Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer, KKR were on track to chase down a daunting target of 217.

Iyer was in control and he was playing the perfect chase. However, the match changed in the 17th over, when Chahal got rid of Venkatesh Iyer off the first delivery. The magic was yet to unfold – he trapped Shreyas Iyer off the fourth delivery, got Shivam Mavi caught at long on and then grabbed the edge of Pat Cummins to complete his first hat-trick and the 21st hat-trick of the IPL.

Umesh Yadav tried to keep KKR in the game by smashing 20 runs off a Trent Boult over, but Obed McCoy finished the game with two wickets in the final over to seal a seven-run victory for Rajasthan Royals.

