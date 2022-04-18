IPL 2022: RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, today match live update

Kolkata Knight Riders will eye to put an end to their winless run in their upcoming match. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will try to put up an all-round show to get back to the winning ways when they takes on Rajasthan Royals.

The high-stakes fixture will be played at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on 18 April.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan lost their last encounter against the Gujarat Titans after their batting failed, despite the fast start provided by Jos Buttler. The onus is now on Sanju Samson and the rest of his batting crew to step up and make their presence felt in the upcoming games.

Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have lost some momentum in the recent games and their bowling is looking a tad worn out. Varun Chakravarthy has been having a tough season so far, and for Shreyas Iyer, his spin trump card needs to bounce back. After his heroics in the previous season, Venkatesh Iyer has not been able to step up this season. For KKR to get their campaign back on track, the left-hander has to start being far more consistent.

Aaron Finch was included in the previous match, but he could not quite get going. His presence at the top of the order should act as a boost for KKR. Andre Russell has been quite good in the middle order and all he needs is his top order to set a powerful launching pad. Rajasthan Royals has a well-rounded bowling attack and the pressure will be on KKR’s top order to get the job done.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders probable laying XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

