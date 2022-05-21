IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Stat Attack: Chahal continues to perform, CSK end campaign with another defeat

The Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat in their final encounter in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a target of 150 runs, the Royals went over the line by five wickets in the final over.

RR lost an early wicket but opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held the fort at one end as he notched up 59 runs. The Rajasthan team later lost a few wickets at regular intervals and were 112/5 n the 17th over when R Ashwin took the charge and anchored the team over the line as he remained unbeaten at 40 off 23.

Earlier, in the day, Moeen Ali showed some brilliance with the bat as he scored 93 off 57 which included three maximums and 13 fours but his efforts went in vain as CSK could only manage to put 150/6 on the board in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal and and Obed McCoy scalped a couple of wickets each for RR.

Here, we look at some of the interesting stats:

1) Yuzvendra Chahal now has 26 wickets in this IPL season. The leggie has joined the top spot alongside Imran Tahir for having most number of wickets by a spinner in one IPL season. Tahir bagged 26 wickets during 2019 edition.

2) Riyan Parag has the highest number of catches taken by an Indian fielder in one IPL season. Parag has 14 catches to his name till now.

3) Moeen Ali scored 59 runs in the Powerplay, second highest by a CSK player.

4) This is the first instance when no CSK player has scored 400+ runs.

5) For the first time, MI and CSK have lost 10 matches in an IPL season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.