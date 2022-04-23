IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Saturday. The former India and RCB captain has been short of runs, to say the least in this IPL. With no fifties to his name so far, Kohli is having one of the worst tournaments of his career. But trust someone like Kohli to turn things around very quickly.

It, however, won't be an easy task. As Kohli would be up against one of the best bowling units of the tournament. In Bhuvneshwar Kumara, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Umran Malik, SRH have a potent pace attack that has pretty much all the bases covered. They are missing the services of ace off-spinner Washington Sundar due to an injury but their pace attack has done more than enough to make amends.

It might not be a bad idea for RCB to push Kohli at the top of the order with captain Faf du Plessis. Anuj Rawat anyway hasn't been consistent. With Dinesh Karthik keeping wickets, the left-hander's place in the side is not guaranteed. Kohli can bat freely as an opener.

Both RCB and SRH are coming on the back of confidence-boosting victories. If all the big guns of both the sides fire then we could be in for a mouth-watering contest

Weather report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The temperature in Mumbai for Saturday is expected to be around 29-37 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain. The wind speeds during the evening can go up to 50 km/hr.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marcon Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.