IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Pune Weather Update

  • FP Trending
  • April 26th, 2022
  • 10:50:19 IST

Will Jos Buttler be the first cricketer to register a hat-trick of hundreds in the Indian Premier League? That will be one of the biggest questions when his side Rajasthan Royals square off against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2022 match on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players during match 31 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 19th April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

File image of RCB players. Sportzpics

With three hundreds - two of them back-to-back - Buttler has been simply unstoppable at the top of the order for the Royals in this IPL. He has taken about 10 deliveries to get settled in every match and once he has got a fair idea about how the pitch is behaving, he has launched a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition bowlers.

In order to stop Buttler, the RCB think tank will bank on their Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood, who has been superb upfront with the new ball.

The RCB bowlers will have to bring their 'A' game to the table if they want to get the better of Royals, who apart from Buttler, have the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in their armoury.

However, the Royals' middle-order has largely been untested in the tournament so far and if RCB can somehow manage to make early inroads, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel could fancy their chances to bowl RR out cheaply.

Weather report

The RCB vs RR match is scheduled to be played at the MCA stadium in Pune. There is a 1% chance of a thunderstorm but that shouldn't cast any doubts over the match. The Pune weather is likely to be pleasant during the evening with temperatures hovering around 27-32 degrees Celcius. With 12% cloud cover, the wind speed can touch about 40 km/hr on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

