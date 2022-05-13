IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

In-form Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings the in Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While it is a must-win situation for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to reach the magic figure of 16 points.

Both Punjab and Bangalore started this year’s IPL journey together. In the previous clash between the two sides, Punjab Kings displayed a good team effort to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring battle. Despite posting a mammoth 205 on board, RCB lost the match by five wickets. Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith clinched the victory for PBKS with one over left to spare.

The Bangalore-based franchise is coming into the game with a confident win against SRH in their last match. Batting first, they built a target of 193 in front of the Kane Williamson-led side. But the five-wicket haul of Wanindu Hasaranga did not let the SRH batters stick to the crease for a long time. On the other hand, Punjab Kings failed to defend 190 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the last match. The bowling department could not produce a strong challenge for batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson.

With 5 wins in 11 matches, PBKS is placed in the 8th position in the points table and RCB is holding the 4th place with 14 points in 12 games.

Weather Report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be hazy on Friday. There is no chance of rain during this Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match. The wind speed is expected to be around 17km/hr on match day, while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 65-73 percent.

Possible playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

