IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Pune Weather Update

A confident Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on a wounded Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday in IPL 2022. This match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday (9 April).

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bagged four points from their three matches and look fairly settled and will be further bolstered with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be keen to stop the losing spree and get on the board as far as this IPL campaign is concerned.

Ahead of the match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has reiterated the fact that his side needs to be more focussed and need to show more hunger.

"I think slight desperation is required from each one of us," he said before the match, adding that desperation is very important when they play, especially in this tournament. He further said that as oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Saturday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 43 km/hr on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 55-56 per cent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

