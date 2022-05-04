IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update

With Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli showing signs of returning to form and MS Dhoni back as Chennai Super Kings captain, it promises to be business as usual when RCB take on CSK in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

RCB started off well but a hat-trick of defeats in their last encounters have pegged them back a little. The Faf du Plessis-led side still is in a better place than CSK as far as the race of playoffs is concerned. They are currently at number five in the points table with 10 points in as many games.

While Kohli's half-century is certain to bring relief to the RCB camp, the overall form of their batters will keep them worried. Captain du Plessis has been hit and miss so far. Glenn Maxwell hasn't managed a big score yet and Dinesh Karthik's form at the start of the tournament seems to be fizzling out a bit.

Unlike most years, it is the RCB bowling unit that has looked more assured. Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj have done a good job consistently.

CSK, on the other hand, were back to winning ways after Dhoni took over as captain from the struggling Ravindra Jadeja. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put on a mammoth opening stand in their last match which is set to give them a lot of confidence. But the form of their bowlers has been rather inconsistent.

None of the CSK bowlers have an economy rate under 7.5. While Dwayne Bravo (14) and Mukesh Choudhary (11) have been amongst the wickets but both of them have leaked far too many runs for comfort.

Weather report

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match is set to take place at the MCA stadium in Pune. The weather for Wednesday is likely to be more pleasant than usual. The maximum temperatures are likely to be around 30-32 degrees Celcius. The humidity will be lower than usual and there are no chances of rain playing a spoilsport.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh/Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.