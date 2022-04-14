IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma crosses 10,000 runs in T20, becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach milestone

With this milestone, Rohit Sharma also became the seventh batsman overall to reach the 10,000 run-mark in T20s. He accomplished this feat in style after smashing South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a six in the third ball of the 4th over. However, the opener got out on the next ball.
When Sharma started his innings yesterday in Pune, he was just 25 runs away from this milestone. Mumbai Indians celebrated their skipper's feat with a special message. Check it below:
For the unversed, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 10,000 T20 runs last year. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain was the fifth player to accomplish this feat while Australian skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hitter Aaron Finch was the next player to get on the list before Rohit Sharma.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle was the first cricketer to reach the five-figure mark in T20 cricket. Till date, the Jamaican batter remains to be the highest run scorer with a whopping record of 14,562 runs in 463 games.
Then comes Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik with 11,698 runs, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard with 11,474 runs, Finch with 10,499, Kohli with 10,379 and former Australian captain David Warner with 10,373 runs, who make the list of highest run-getters before Rohit Sharma (10,003 runs).
Five-time IPL champions MI have had a disappointing start this season and remain winless after five matches. The side is currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their game against PBKS by 12 runs.
A target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs.
Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.
MI are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain without a point so far. RCB, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three games.