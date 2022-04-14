IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma crosses 10,000 runs in T20, becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach milestone

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian batter to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket for men. He achieved this historic milestone during the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (13 April) at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

With this milestone, Rohit Sharma also became the seventh batsman overall to reach the 10,000 run-mark in T20s. He accomplished this feat in style after smashing South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a six in the third ball of the 4th over. However, the opener got out on the next ball. When Sharma started his innings yesterday in Pune, he was just 25 runs away from this milestone. Mumbai Indians celebrated their skipper's feat with a special message. Check it below: