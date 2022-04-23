IPL 2022: 'Rishabh Pant welcome to Dhoni Academy', Twitter reacts as DC captain's last over antics create controversy

Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals were part of a huge controversy in the final over against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Delhi Capitals needed 36 off the final over and Rovman Powell was on strike to Obed McCoy.

He went on to smash three sixes off the first three balls and suddenly the match became interesting. The centre of all controversy was the third ball that was a high full toss and DC felt it should have been called a no-ball. However, the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan stayed firm and did not refer it to the third umpire.

The cameras panned to the dugout where captain Rishabh Pant was fuming and even asked the on-field umpires to refer it upstairs. Despite this, the umpires stayed firm and this is when, Pant gestured his batters to come back from the playing field. Shane Watson, assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, zipped into action and he seemed to calm Pant down even as Pravin Amre, assistant coach rushed on to the field to speak with the umpires. The on-air commentators were not impressed with how the action was unfolding and even questioned Pant’s approach.

Even when play resumed, the crowd started chanting "cheaters, cheaters" and the umpire's decision stayed intact and Powell failed to connect the next three deliveries as Delhi Capitals lost the match by 15 runs.

This sequence of affairs ignited memories of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who too was involved in a similar episode a few years ago when Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. Back then, Dhoni walked out to question the on-field call and despite this, the umpires stayed put with their decision.

Speaking about the incident, Pant said: "Obviously it wasn't right but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault from both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament."

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.