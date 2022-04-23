IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100% match fees after no-ball controversy, Pravin Amre handed one-match ban

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre have both been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday.

Pant and Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Amre will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

The controversy surrounding Pant and Amre took place in the final over the match in which Delhi needed 36 off six balls to win the contest. DC batter Rovman Powell smashed the first three balls for three consecutive sixes. The third ball of the match, however, was a high full toss that DC felt should have been called a no ball.

The onfield umpires thought otherwise and were also not able to refer to the third umpire as the delivery did not lead to a dismissal. This whole incident infuriated the Delhi dugout as captain Pant gestured for Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk off the field. Later he decided to allow his batters to continue but sent Amre onto the field to have a discussion with the umpires. Amre was quickly sent back to the dugout as the umpires stood their ground.

Delhi eventually lost the match by 15 runs with just two runs coming from the last three balls.

Also, DC all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.