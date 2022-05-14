IPL 2022: Rinku Singh protests against umpire's decision as DRS controversy headlines KKR vs SRH game

A drama unfolded when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2022 league match on Saturday. KKR’s Rinku Singh had a forgettable outing against SRH, being dismissed for five off six balls by T Natarajan, and his dismissal was overshadowed by a DRS controversy.

In the 12th over of the KKR innings after they opted to bat, Rinku was struck plumb LBW by Natarajan.

It was a perfect yorker from Natarajan with the ball hitting middle and off stump as the replays showed but the umpire K Ananthapadmanabhan took quite a long time before raising his finger.

Sam Billings and Rinku Singh, the KKR batters, were involved in a discussion in the middle but the review was not taken with the timer going down to zero. Billings did signal for a DRS call but Rinku, being the batter in action, failed to make the required signal to the umpires within the stipulated 10 seconds. And with the two KKR batters having a chat, umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary walked to the batters to say they cannot take the review anymore.

Billings would go on to contribute 34 runs while Andre Russell’s unbeaten 49 led KKR to 177/6 from 20 overs, meaning SRH need 178 runs to win the contest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.