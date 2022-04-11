IPL 2022: 'Retired out, but played his part'; R Ashwin becomes first player to be retired out in tournament history

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to retire out during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on Sunday (10 April).

Coming to bat at number 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Ashwin played a crucial knock of 28 runs off 23 balls that helped RR stabilise after they were struggling at 67/4 in 9.5 overs.

Towards the end of the innings, the all-rounder suddenly decided to walk out and retired out so that he could make way for batter Riyan Parag and help RR score in the final overs.

After Ashwin walked off, Parag joined Shimron Hetmyer, and the duo helped Rajasthan Royals post 165 on the scoreboard. Parag registered only eight runs off four balls (including a six) while Hetmyer scored an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 36 balls, thrashing a boundary and six maximums.

What is Retired Out?

Retired out is an approach wherein a batter can be called out from the middle order. In this case, the batsman who walks out cannot come back to bat again.

After Ashwin made this unique dismissal in the gentleman’s game, cricket experts and players across the world praised him for taking such a move for the benefit of the team.

The official handle of Rajasthan Royals hailed Ashwin’s approach and stated that “Ash, retired out, but played his part.” Check tweet here:

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Raphael Bishop called it a "fascinating T20 tactic".

Irfan Pathan, who is also part of the commentary panel, lauded Ashwin over his big decision calling it first ever in IPL.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan loved Ashwin’s decision.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also shared his opinion saying, “First of many. De-stigmatise it”.



Former Australia Woman cricketer Lisa Sthalekar said that it makes a lot of sense to get out in such a manner.

Here are few more reactions below:

