IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit likely to be retained as teams set to announce retentions

IPL Retention 2022 News Live Updates: Check out for the live updates of IPL Retention, list of retained players, released players list, IPL news, IPL teams players, cost of retaining players and many more.

The build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well and truly underway, and the addition of two new teams have added a bit more excitement among fans heading to the 2022 season. There’s the IPL Mega auction slated to be held soon, but before that the eight existing teams face a deadline of 30 November, by which they have to submit their player retentions.

For the two new teams, they have a timeframe between 1 December to 25 December to pick three players before the mega auction.

The likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli look set to continue with their respective franchises in CSK and RCB, but stars like Shreyas Iyer could go under the hammer at the auction.

The BCCI have allotted Rs 90 crore as salary cap to all 10 teams. Rs 42 crore will be deducted in case of four retentions, Rs 33 crore in case of three, Rs 24 in case of two and Rs 14 crore in case of one retention.

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant looks set to be retained. Meanwhile, Rituraj Gaikwad, who had a brilliant show with the bat with CSK this season, also looks set to continue with the side for the upcoming season. Along with him, Ravindra Jadeja could follow suit, while England’s Moeen Ali is another contender to be retained. In case Moeen isn’t willing to stay with CSK, they could look at Sam Curran as the fourth option.

A report in NDTV news website suggests that Rajasthan Royals have retained skipper Sanju Samson despite finishing seventh last season.

A report in ESPNcricinfo says England’s trio of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone along with Yashasvi Jaiswal are contenders for RR’s remaining three retentions.

Another talking point has been that of Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul, with an NDTV report suggesting he could part ways with the franchise and look elsewhere.

While the dates for the Mega Auctions and next year’s tournament have not yet been officially released, the retention event is to take place on 30 November, starting at 5 pm IST.