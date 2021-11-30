Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit likely to be retained as teams set to announce retentions

18:49 (IST)

Likely Sunrisers Hyderabad retentions according to PTI:

After a fallout with David Warner, SRH are unlikely to retain the Australia batter according to the report. Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan are the two players that look set to be retained.

They will need to make a decision on whether to retain Bhuvneshwar Kumar or T Natarajan and build their bowling unit around them or start totally afresh.

18:32 (IST)

Likely Royal Challengers Bangalore retentions according to PTI:

The Franchise is set to retain Virat Kohli according to the PTI report. Glenn Maxwell, who had a good season with the RCB in IPL 2021, is likely to be retained along with seasoned veteran Yuzvendra Chahal. It will be a battle between Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj for the fourth retention spot.

18:16 (IST)

Likely Rajasthan Royals retentions according to PTI:

Captain Sanju Samson is likely to be retained. While the report says that the franchise is in two minds about retaining Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal too is under consideration.

17:44 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to retain Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.If this becomes the case, it could mean that KKR could let  go of Eoin Morgan, and Shubman Gill, who too can be their leader going forward, according to PTI

17:09 (IST)

Also, now that Punjab Kings' skipper is set to go back to the auction pool, the franchise might look at another fresh start, according to news agency PTI, Punjab are eager on retaining its uncapped players Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, whom the side has groomed from their younger days.
Among the capped players, the team needs to decide its retentions among Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran.

16:38 (IST)

Delhi Capitals, who once again reached the IPL playoffs this season after finishing first but faltered to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2, captained by Rishabh Pant after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out (of the India leg) with a shoulder injury when the season started earlier this year.He continued to lead the side the side in the UAE leg as well when Iyer returned from injury. Pant is likely to be retained by the franchise, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.  

16:15 (IST)

That same Indian Express report states that Mumbai Indians, CSK's major rivals, will retain their talismanic skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Negotiations are on with star West Indian performer Kieron Pollard on possibly retaining him, while Ishan Kishan also looks like possible retention.

However, the five-time champions are aiming to release Suryakumar Yadav, and then attempt to buy him back at the auction pool, the report adds.

15:58 (IST)

The Indian Express report also states that Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and England all-rounder Moeen Ali could be the other three that the franchise could retain. If Ali doesn't commit to CSK then they might opt to retain Sam Curran.

15:37 (IST)

There were a lot of source based reports on player retentions. We will take you through them one by one.

Chennai Super Kings: As per a report in The Indian Express, four time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to retain captain MS Dhoni for as many as three seasons.

15:27 (IST)

Not just excitement, emotions are running high as well!

IPL Retention 2022 News Live Updates: Check out for the live updates of IPL Retention, list of retained players, released players list, IPL news, IPL teams players, cost of retaining players and many more.

The build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well and truly underway, and the addition of two new teams have added a bit more excitement among fans heading to the 2022 season. There’s the IPL Mega auction slated to be held soon, but before that the eight existing teams face a deadline of 30 November, by which they have to submit their player retentions.

IPL Retention Players list, latest ipl 2022 news and live updates

For the two new teams, they have a timeframe between 1 December to 25 December to pick three players before the mega auction.

The likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli look set to continue with their respective franchises in CSK and RCB, but stars like Shreyas Iyer could go under the hammer at the auction.

The BCCI have allotted Rs 90 crore as salary cap to all 10 teams. Rs 42 crore will be deducted in case of four retentions, Rs 33 crore in case of three, Rs 24 in case of two and Rs 14 crore in case of one retention.

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant looks set to be retained. Meanwhile, Rituraj Gaikwad, who had a brilliant show with the bat with CSK this season, also looks set to continue with the side for the upcoming season. Along with him, Ravindra Jadeja could follow suit, while England’s Moeen Ali is another contender to be retained. In case Moeen isn’t willing to stay with CSK, they could look at Sam Curran as the fourth option.

A report in NDTV news website suggests that Rajasthan Royals have retained skipper Sanju Samson despite finishing seventh last season.

A report in ESPNcricinfo says England’s trio of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone along with Yashasvi Jaiswal are contenders for RR’s remaining three retentions.

Another talking point has been that of Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul, with an NDTV report suggesting he could part ways with the franchise and look elsewhere.

While the dates for the Mega Auctions and next year’s tournament have not yet been officially released, the retention event is to take place on 30 November, starting at 5 pm IST.

