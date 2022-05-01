IPL 2022: 'Real potential came out today', says Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians end eight-game losing streak

Navi Mumbai: Rohit Sharma took Mumbai Indians' victory after eight consecutive losses as a birthday present and said that his team played t their true potential on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai defeated Royals by five wickets to record their first win of IPL 2022. Rohit turned 34 on Saturday.

"I'd definitely take it," Rohit said when asked if he ever thought this could be his birthday present.

"That's how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it's going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today," Rohit said, heaping praise on his bowling unit.

He didn't feel that team combination was the reason for the debacle that this season has been so far.

"This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things."

Rohit admitted that conditions in Navi Mumbai are a bit different.

"The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn't worked for eight games."

It has been a season of near misses, feels MI skipper.

"But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different," said Rohit.

With PTI inputs

