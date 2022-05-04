Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan achieves unique milestone after being dismissed for a duck

It wasn't an ideal outing for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 leaders Gujarat Titans on Wednesday as they slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, only their second defeat of what has been a remarkable debut season so far.

And among the notable moments from the 48th game of the season was South African quick Kagiso Rabada removing Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan off successive balls in the 17th over of the innings, making a fine comeback after going for plenty of runs in the powerplay.

Both Tewatia and Khan were responsible for guiding GT to a thrilling last-ball five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, but were dismissed cheaply this time around.

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans walk back during match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 3rd May 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan walks back after getting dismissed first ball off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. Sportzpics

Khan, a firm hitter of the ball with a T20 strike rate touching the 150-mark (146.80), thus got dismissed for a duck for the 12th time in his IPL career, drawing level with Glenn Maxwell for the overseas batter with most ducks in the league.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma leads the overall list for most ducks in the IPL, having been dismissed for a nought 14 times in 217 innings. As many as seven players are tied second with 13 ducks to their name — Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik.

The Afghan leg-spinner also became the first cricketer in the history of the cash-rich league to get dismissed for 10 golden ducks, with former Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan (7) the closest to Rashid in this list.

Rabada would finish with figures of 4/33, for which he would be adjudged the Player of the Match, as Punjab romped to an eight-wicket with with four overs to spare to give their Net Run Rate a massive boost and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Punjab currently are fifth on the points table with 10 points against their name. GT, though, remain on top despite the 'L' as they're the only side with eight wins against their name so far in the tournament.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 04, 2022 10:42:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: From Pat Cummins' quickfire 56 to Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick, top game-changing moments from season so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: From Pat Cummins' quickfire 56 to Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick, top game-changing moments from season so far

From sensational bowling spells to brilliant finishes — IPL 2022 has seen it all.

IPL 2022: GT break SRH's five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede
Photos

IPL 2022: GT break SRH's five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory as the duo scored 22 runs in the final over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia help GT pull off stunning heist against SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia help GT pull off stunning heist against SRH

Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai.