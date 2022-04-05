IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai weather update

A dominant Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their winning ways as the team takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 5 April at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

RR have had an ideal start in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Sanju Samson’s side trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game by 61 runs.

After that, Rajasthan managed to beat Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in their second game. RR batter Ross Buttler slammed a ton to take the team to 193 in their last outing. If we look at RR’s bowling attack, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to work his magic with the ball. The right-arm leg spinner is currently placed third on the list of top wicket takers list.

As for RCB, the Faf du Plessis-led side would look for another victory after their final-over win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The team has had a mixed run so far in the tournament. In their opening game, RCB bowlers failed to defend a target of 206 against an attacking Punjab Kings. In the second match, the bowling attack did step up, with Wanindu Hasaranga scalping four wickets. However, with the exception of Shahbaz Ahmed and Sherfane Rutherford, none of the batters managed to score over 20 runs. RCB will need its batting to step up against an experienced RR bowling attack.

Weather report:

Mumbai is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on 5 April. The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will see wind speeds of around 15 kmh. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius while humidity will be 76 percent, according to reports. The precipitation will be about 6 percent, making rainfall extremely unlikely.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj

