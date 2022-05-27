IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ahmedabad Weather Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence when they meet Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the match will go on to the final and face Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2022 title on Sunday.

RCB beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator and their batting line-up looks dangerous. Despite the big guns Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell failing to make much of an impact, RCB managed to post a 200-plus total against LSG on Wednesday. U

ncapped player Rajat Patidar scored a record century and veteran Dinesh Karthik played his part well as the Bangalore-based franchise sent LSG bowlers on a leather hunt.

Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga also appear to be in fine rhythm with the ball. Captain Faf du Plessis will be hoping Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj deliver the goods against the Royals.

As far as the Royals are concerned, they would need their bowlers to stand up. Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin were mighty disappointing in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans. They would need to come back strong and support Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain Sanju Samson will have another chance in the upcoming contest to make a match-winning impact instead of just cameos.

Weather Report

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The weather on Friday will be a welcome change from the rain threats in Kolkata. However, the rising temperature may cause a lot of discomfort to the players. The maximum temperature can touch 43 degrees Celsius, while wind speed can reach up to 43 km/h.

RR vs RCB Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.