IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Weather Update

A high on confidence Rajasthan Royals are set to face Mumbai Indians, who have lost all of their eight matches in Indian Premier League 2022 so far. The RR vs MI match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

RR are placed second in the points table having lost only two games from their eight. In contrast, Mumbai are already out of contention for a playoff berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side is languishing at the bottom of the table with zero points.

After managing just 144 runs in their last game against RCB, the Royals would be hoping for an improved show from their batters.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal have been brilliant at the top. Buttler is the current orange cap holder and he has already slammed three hundreds in this year's IPL. The England wicketkeeper-batter and left-handed Paddikal would aim to provide another aggressive start to the Royals innings.

RR captain Sanju Samson has not been at his menacing best so far. He has looked good in patches but hasn't been able to put up a match-winning score on the board.

Yuzvnedra Chahal will lead RR's bowling attack. He is the current purple cap holder of the tournament and is full of confidence. He will have R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Kuldeep Sen for the company.

Weather Report

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Saturday is likely to be comparatively pleasant. It will be less humid with no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to remain 28-34 degrees Celsius. The wind speed can go up to 33 km/h.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs 

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Updated Date: April 30, 2022 09:11:17 IST

