IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Weather Update

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The game will begin at 7:30 pm on a day of double headers.

This will be an interesting match for both the sides. Lucknow Super Giants are placed in the top-half of the point’s table with six points and a win here will see them take further steps towards ensuring qualification for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and under Sanju Samson, they need a win to move up from four points.

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a good one for batting and dew could still play a part, making the toss very important. As has been the trend so far in the tournament, the captain winning the toss could elect to field first.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Sunday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during this Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 43 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to around 58- 62 percent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

