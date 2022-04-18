IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Weather Update

Rajasthan Royals are still recovering from their defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. The team will be looking to get back to winning ways when they encounter Kolkata Knight Riders.

Including the last game, the Royals have been defeated two times in this edition of IPL. In the last match, RR failed to chase 193 runs down against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. While they lost the match by 37 runs, Jos Buttler's good form should provide them some consolation. After starting the season with a couple of wins, Sanju Samson will try to bring the consistency back to his side.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their own share of woes. Their batting unit, with the exception of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana, has failed to fire. They managed to put up a challenging score though of 175 runs. However, SRH's Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram finished the chase with 13 balls to spare. The Knight Riders are still finding their winning combination under their new leader Shreyas Iyer.

Weather update:

The match will take place in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai weather is likely to be mostly sunny and clear on Monday. There is no chance of rain during this Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 21 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 65-78 percent.

Probable playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam & Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

