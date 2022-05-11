IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Rajasthan Royals will look to cement their position in the top-four when they face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (11 May) at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium.

With seven wins in 11 games, the Sanju Samson-led franchise are on the third place in the points tally with 14 points to their credit. Delhi Capitals are holding the fifth spot with 10 points.

In the previous encounter between the two teams, Rajasthan Royals notched a breathtaking victory in a high-scoring battle. English batter Jos Buttler was the show stealer as he smashed an explosive ton making 116 off 65 deliveries. The Delhi-based franchise fell 15 runs short while chasing down a mammoth target of 223.

Rajasthan Royals will be high on confidence after coming off a beautiful win against Punjab Kings in their last match. Their batters clicked well and helped them clinch a 6-wicket victory.

On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led side suffered a defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last fixture. Electing to bowl first, they could not restrict the Yellow Army from putting up a 200-plus score on board. In reply, Delhi’s innings came to an end at only 117 as their batting lineup was a rare failure. They need to bounce back in the next match to keep them alive in the playoffs race.

Weather Report:

Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday evening. There is no chance of rain during this Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match. The wind speed is expected to be around 21km/h on matchday, while temperature could hover from 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 67 percent on Wednesday.

Possible playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.