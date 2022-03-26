Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals delete tweet after captain Sanju Samson asks them to be professional

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals delete tweet after captain Sanju Samson asks them to be professional

  FirstCricket Staff
  March 26th, 2022
  • 8:35:03 IST

New Delhi: Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was quick to express his displeasure on Twitter after a social media post from his side's account showed him in a way he did not like.

In a now-deleted post, the Royals' Twitter handle had an edited picture of Samson sitting in the team bus with sunglasses and a towel wrapped on his head. It had a caption "Kya khoob lagte ho" with a laughing emoji.

But, the post did not go down well with Samson, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

"Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional...rajasthanroyals," wrote Samson in response.

It has been reported by news agency PTI that RR have sacked their social media team after the incident took place.

Royals later made an official Twitter announcement that it will re-look at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.

"In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH," the RR said on its official Twitter handle.

"The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course.

"We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement read.

Royals start their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29 March at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

With PTI inputs

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Updated Date: March 26, 2022 08:35:03 IST

