IPL 2022: Race on between Jos Buttler and KL Rahul to the top-four hitters' list

It's amazing how boundaries play an important role in T20s despite the excessive focus on sixes. One glance at the most fours list would give a clear idea about its importance. The top five list is dominated by players whose sides are also in the top half of the points table.

At number one is Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler. What a season he is having. It took him about three-four games to rise to the top of the Orange Cap list, the most sixes list, and the most fours list and since then the England right-hander has continued to maintain a healthy lead over all his competitors. Buttler has so far hit 47 fours in 9 matches. Add his 36 sixes too to the list and you have the most fierce ball-striker in this IPL.

In the second spot is Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 38 fours in 10 matches. It won't be an exaggeration to term Rahul as IPL's Mr Consistent. His performance in the last three seasons of the IPL has been simply superb. It doesn't matter which side he plays for but runs keep flowing from his bat on a regular basis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has been like a breath of fresh air in this IPL. He is at number 3 in the most fours list. Credit must be given to SRH team management for showing faith in the young left-hander and backing him to continue open the batting despite a few failures at the start of the tournament. He has hit 36 fours so far.

You would always expect Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw to be in the most fours list. Such is the style of Shaw's batting, that the bulk of his runs in the powerplay come from boundaries. The attacking right-hander is at number four with 35 fours in 9 matches.

David Warner is another batter who deals in boundaries. The Delhi Capitals opener is at number 5 with 33 fours in just 7 matches.

