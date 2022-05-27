IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RR's Obed McCoy pushes RCB on backfoot with wickets at crucial junctures

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson made a bold call of opting to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday. But Samson's bowling unit and especially Prasidh Krishna and Obe McCoy certainly proved that the captain made a good choice.

RCB had lost an early wicket after Virat Kohli was sent back in the hut for 7 off 8 by Prasidh Krishna before Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar steadied the ship for the side. The two batters had put 70 runs for the second wicket and were looking pretty good when Obed McCoy scalped an important wicket of Faf du Plessis who was caught by Ashwin at short third man.

Faf threw his bat at a delivery pitched full and wide to him but couldn't get the timing right and was caught by Ashwin in the 11th over.

He them removed Mahipal Lomror in the 18th over after he was caught by Ashwin at point. McCoy bowled a short delivery outside off to him and the left-hander spooned it high in the air to eventually get caught for 8 off 10.

The left-arm pacer's third wicket was Harshal Patel whom he cleaned up with a slower length ball. Harshal went across the stumps to scoop it but was deceived by the pace and dismissed for 1 off 2. The bowler eventually returned with figures of 3/23 in 4 overs.

RCB scored 157/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar top-scored for them with a half-century. The winner of this game will play the final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.