IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Kohli, Karthik, Hasaranga — Prasidh Krishna takes three wickets to rattle RCB

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna was on song against the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad. Prasidh first removed Virat Kohli in the second over of the innings after the right-hander edged a back of the length delivery outside the off stump to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The fast bowler later picked up two crucial wickets in the penultimate over as he first removed Dinesh Karthik who has been in some good form in this IPL especially in the death overs and followed it with the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Prasidh bowled a length ball, away from the right-hander first up and Karthik looked to go downtown but ended up misting it to Riyan Parag at long-on. He departed for 6 off 7 balls. The right-arm bowler then castled Hasaranga with a searing yorker off the very next delivery to send him packing for a golden duck.

After being put into bat, RCB scored 157/8 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was once again the pick of the batters as he followed his hundred in the last match with a fifty in this one. Apart from him Glenn Maxwell chipped in with some quick runs as he struck a 13-ball 24.

Prasidh finished with figures of 3/22 in 4 overs. RR now need 158 in 20 overs to make a place in the final.

