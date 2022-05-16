IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal plays down milestone race with Wanindu Hasaranga

Yuzvendra Chahal wrested back the Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga by picking a wicket in Rajasthan Royals' win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Sunday.

Chahal now has 24 wickets while Hasaranga with 23 scalps is second in the list. Both players have played 13 matches this season. Kagiso Rabada is third with 21 wickets from 11 matches.

Asked about the Purple Cap race after RR vs LSG, Chahal said he's happy to see his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Hasaranga do well as the Sri Lankan is "like a brother" to him.

"Whatever he's (Hasaranga) doing, I am happy for him because he's like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that," Chahal said.

Kuldeep Yadav is sixth in the Purple Cap list with 18 wickets in 12 matches.

Chahal might be leading the wicket-takers list this season but his performance against LSG was far from his best. He did take the important wicket of half-centurion Deepak Hooda but it came at a cost of 42 runs from four overs.

"We needed that win. For us to finish in the top-two, we had to win this match. I was a little bit disappointed with myself but I'll definitely come back in the next game," Chahal said.

"When Hooda was batting so well, leg-side was shorter, I didn't want to take any risk. I tried to bowl a couple of flighted balls, he tried to hit sixes, so I didn't want to give any extra runs. That's why I tried to bowl a little bit quicker tonight," he added talking about his bowling plans to Hooda.

With the victory over LSG, RR are now almost confirmed of a playoffs spot. They have 16 points from 13 matches. Their last league match is against Chennai Super Kings on 20 May.

