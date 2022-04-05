IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Umesh Yadav tops list with 8 wickets, Avesh Khan a close second

Seasoned pacer Umesh Yadav has been mighty impressive in the IPL so far. For Kolkata Knight Riders, he was superb with the new ball and picked up a 4-wicket haul to restrict a power-packed batting order of Punjab Kings to 137 in 18.2 overs.

He ended with his career-best figures of 4 for 23 and in the process went past Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker against a single opposition in the IPL history.

He has now taken 33 wickets against Punjab Kings, the highest tally against any opponent in the IPL. Apart from this, he also completed his 50th wicket in the powerplay.

It has been a terrific start to the season for Umesh who bagged the Man of the Match award in the first encounter against CSK and has not looked back since. Currently, he has picked up 8 wickets in three matches at an outstanding economy rate of 4.91 and an average of 7.37.

After an indifferent start to the season, Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan comes in the second spot after picking up 4 wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, Avesh has picked up 7 wickets at an average 13.57 and an economy rate of 8.14.

Rahul Chahar, who was snapped up by Punjab Kings, comes in at the third spot with 6 wickets. He was superb against the Chennai Super Kings where he picked up three wickets.

So far, Umesh Yadav has looked the best seamer and the pitches on offer have suited his style of bowling. On all the surfaces that have been on offer, there is a consistent grass cover and this has suited his late seam movement. However, his big test will be when the pitches start to tire out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.