IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Spinners lead the charge, Yuzvendra Chahal tops the table

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: This season has been all about the pitches and how they have offered a great deal of assistance to the pacers in the initial phases of the season and now as the season is heading towards an end, they have started to slow down. This has seen the spinners come to their own and they now control the middle overs.

This trend is reflecting on different bowlers' tables. Yuzvendra Chahal has had a bumper season so far and has emerged as the best spinner. If Jos Buttler has been leading the charge with the bat, Chahal has been getting the job done with the ball – especially in the middle overs.

In 13 matches so far, Chahal has picked up 24 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 and with an average of 16.83. The battle for the purple cap has heated up with Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga taking the second spot with 23 wickets in 13 matches and has been a standout bowler for RCB this season.

There was a brief moment in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings when Hasaranga took the Purple Cap for the first time when he picked up 2 wickets against the Punjab Kings.

While the battle is certainly heating up, Chahal is trying to stay focused on his job at hand and is not getting into any competition with Hasaranga, a bowler he shared a dressing room with when they played for RCB together last season.

"Whatever he's doing, I am happy for him because he's like a brother to me. If he takes wickets, if Kuldeep takes wickets, I am happy with that," Chahal said.

Kagiso Rabada, with 22 wickets in 12 matches, comes in at the third place. He has been good for the Punjab Kings this season, but lack of support from the batters has seen the side struggle to find any consistency.

Kuldeep Yadav, another spinner who has had a terrific season, is fourth with 20 wickets in 13 matches and will hold a key to Delhi Capitals’ chances for the remainder of the matches.

