IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Relentless Yuzvendra Chahal eyes record-breaking season as spinners dominate

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: When this season of the IPL began, fast-bowlers were absolutely loving the surfaces on offer. There was green grass covering on all the surfaces that were being used, there was pace and bounce and there was movement. Bowlers who hit the seam and got the ball to jag around caused a lot of headaches to the batters and this reflected in the numbers as well.

However, as the season has hurtled along, the grass covering has waned off, the colour of the pitches has become browner and owing to the heat and relentless action, it has become slower. All this has allowed the spinners to come into their own and over the past 10 days, wrist spinners have once again undermined their worth in this format.

Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be a man on a mission. After he was axed from India’s T20 World Cup squad last year, Royal Challengers Bangalore too released him. However, he wants to set the record straight and this season, he has been sensational for the Rajasthan Royals. Wearing the Purple Cap, the leggie has picked up 22 wickets at an astounding average of 14.50. His economy rate is 7.25 and he has not only controlled the pace of the innings, but has picked up wickets almost like a routine.

He has already broken a coveted record that was held by Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine. He has become the first bowler in the IPL to take more than 20 wickets in a single season more than three times.

Chahal is followed by another wrist spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB paid a lot to acquire the services of the Sri Lanka bowler and he has not disappointed them so far. In fact, he has played an important role in them still being in the hunt of making it to the playoffs. In 12 matches so far, he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 15.33 and with an economy rate of 7.85.

