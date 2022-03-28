IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Kuldeep Yadav leads the race after 3 matches

Mumbai Indians started their innings against the Delhi Capitals with a lot of positivity and intent. Their score read 53 for 0 at the end of 6 overs, this is when Rishabh Pant threw the ball to Kuldeep Yadav. Bear in mind that Kuldeep has not had the best of the last couple of years. He had last played the IPL back in UAE almost 17 months ago.

He then needed a knee surgery and things looked bleak for the spinner. Last month, India captain Rohit Sharma had stated that Kuldeep would needed by India when they travel down under for the T20 World Cup. And he looked quite good in the few matches he got making a return to the national fold.

He is now in a new IPL team and Rishabh Pant trusted him to get the wickets.

"He has been hungry to prove a point. We know he is highly skilled in all conditions. He does not have to turn the ball, he has his variations, changes in lengths, bowls the wrong'uns. He has been bowling a little quicker,” Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson said in a flash interview even as Kuldeep was bowling.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma after not giving him a release shot. He then worked over Anmolpreet Singh and got rid of him. Kuldeep was lucky to get Kieron Pollard out courtesy of a brilliant catch by Tim Seifert at square leg and let out a smirk. There were so many emotions, it was perhaps Kuldeep coming back to terms with the fact that he belonged at this level. He ended his spell by giving away 18 runs and picking up 3 wickets in the bargain.

In a game where batters dominate, the spinner gave a great account of his ability and he is currently, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and holds the purple cap.

In second position is Dwayne Bravo who continues to pick up wickets, three in fact in CSK's match against KKR, followed by Basil Thampi, who looked quite good for Mumbai Indians against the Delhi Capitals where he picked up three wickets.

